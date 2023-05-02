On April 14, the Supreme Court decided Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission et al. — along with its companion case, Securities and Exchange Commission et al. v. Cochran. In these two cases, the court held that federal district courts have jurisdiction to hear challenges to the enforcement proceedings against the regulated parties after balancing certain factors. In these cases, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were pursuing certain entities for statutory violations. However, the agencies were doing so through administrative proceedings, not federal courts. In these agency proceedings, first, an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) decides the dispute through an initial adjudication — by resolving the motions raised, holding a hearing, and rendering a decision — with review available at the pertinent federal court of appeals. Those regulated entities sued the agencies in federal district court, challenging the constitutionality of the ALJs themselves, thus bypassing the normal administrative proceedings. The Supreme Court rewarded the strategy, but not without caveats.

Highlights: