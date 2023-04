Joe Palmore was a guest on the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Public Health on Call podcast discussing a U.S. district court in Texas ruling In Braidwood Management Inc. v. Becerra, which limits the scope of the Affordable Care Act's requirements for coverage of preventative services.

Listen to the podcast.

