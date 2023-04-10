ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issue at Stake: 340B Covered Entity

The plaintiff in one case involving covered entities and the prime vendor program has filed an opposition to the defendant's motion to dismiss the case.

Get more details on these 340B cases with the 340B Litigation Tracker, a subscription product from McDermott+Consulting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.