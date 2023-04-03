self

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K managing editor Bill Olver is joined by Arnold & Porter False Claims Act Practice (FCA) practice partners Tirzah Lollar and Christian Sheehan for a discussion about the U.S. Department of Justice's reported FCA recoveries for fiscal year 2022, as well as two FCA-related cases before the Supreme Court.



Rounding out the episode, Arnold & Porter partner Mike McGill offers his thoughts on the cases involving the scienter element, including whether the justices are considering the correct standard at all.

