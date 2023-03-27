Peter Moore (Partner-McLean, VA) and Hariton Wilson (Associate-McLean, VA) successfully argued and obtained a ruling granting their demurrer and dismissing all claims against our client, an American wireless network operator, with prejudice. The plaintiff claimed that our client was a necessary party to the action and that plaintiff had third-party standing to enforce an easement allegedly held by our client. Peter and Hariton argued that the plaintiff did not have standing to enforce our client's property rights and that our client was not a necessary party to the action. At the hearing, Judge Paul W. Cella agreed with Peter and Hariton's position that the plaintiff did not have standing to bring a suit to enforce our client's rights and that our client was not a necessary party to the case for any other relief sought by the plaintiff. This is a significant win for our client because the case involved several Virginia utilities and threatened to subject our client to extensive discovery and expense.