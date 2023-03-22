ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Associates Mallory Chandler, a member of the Litigation and Intellectual Property Groups, and Itai Raz, a member of the Litigation, Real Estate, and Hotel + Hospitality Groups, have won 2023 Commitment to Justice Awards for their outstanding commitment to pro bono legal services.

Mallory and Itai work with Her Justice, which provides pro bono support to New York City women in poverty, on child support and child custody litigation matters for a client. Having already prevailed in a child support trial for their client in 2021, Mallory and Itai continue to represent her in ongoing trials to enforce the child support award and seek sole custody; team member Laura Baer of FTI Consulting shares the award.

Mallory says of her work with Her Justice:

Working on this case has brought meaning and perspective to both my professional and personal life. Every time I take a phone call with our client or work on her case, I am reminded that this is not just another matter on my desk—this is her life. Our client has tirelessly fought for what is best for her child since the moment he was born, and it's extremely rewarding to see how our work with Her Justice has helped her along the way.

Itai notes how vital the organization is for its clients:

I can think of few causes more important than what Her Justice aims to achieve: providing legal representation to women who are fighting for their children and their well-being; it is support they desperately need and would otherwise not receive. It has been an honor and privilege to play a role in Her Justice's mission, and helping make our client's life and future feel brighter.

