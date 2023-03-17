Alexandra B. McLeod (Of Counsel-Las Vegas, NV), Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) and Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) collaborated on "Missing Pieces: How Women Lawyers Complete Your Trial Team," which appeared in the March 2023 issue of CLM Magazine. The impressive six-page spread is a valuable legal profession adjunct to Women's History Month. The authors make a solid case for consideration of women lawyers when assembling a trial team. Women trial lawyers have unique experiences and perspectives, are more likely to connect with the increasingly diverse juries and judges, and are more likely to win.

On June 28, 2023, Karen will lead the next National Trial Advocacy Training (NTAT) session titled Women Trial Lawyers – Lessons from the Trenches. Join her to continue the discussion on how women trial lawyers hone their craft.

Read the Article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.