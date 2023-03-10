A winning argument is built with carefully chosen facts, arranged in a logical structure, and presented in a compelling manner. FTI Consulting's global practice provides presentations, technology, graphics, jury consulting and a wide variety of custom tools, designed to strengthen your arguments – making them more persuasive and memorable.

Our global practice supports trials, hearings, arbitrations and more. We integrate seamlessly with the legal team, providing complete support from preparation through to post-hearing briefs. Our wide range of technical and creative services can be critical to successful dispute resolution.

Evidence Presentations and Technology

Our international technology team enables every type of proceeding, whether fully remote, in person, or a mix of the two. When supporting remote hearings, arbitrations, and trials, FTI Consulting provides a full suite of tools, experienced hosting and support, to address all of the relevant challenges.

Our evidence presentation professionals do more than put documents on the screen – we bring the evidence to life by enlarging, highlighting and comparing, as needed and in real-time. We provide and configure equipment for remote proceedings or use during in-person hearings.

FTI Consulting is able to act as a neutral participant, supporting the parties and the court, during a proceeding or on behalf of just one party, helping to prepare them for the hearing or trial. When supporting a remote proceeding, we coordinate with transcription services, including real-time transcripts, and simultaneous interpretation.

FTI Consulting's proprietary evidence presentation software, TrialMax Cloud®, provides a highly secure, easy-to-navigate user portal to upload and exchange evidence, participate in remote proceedings and review transcripts and synchronized video.

The FTI Consulting Difference

We regularly support multi-week hearings with dozens of active participants and witnesses from around the globe.

The World Bank/ICSID have selected FTI Consulting as their preferred host.

Supported by FTI Consulting's offices in 84 cities in major commercial centers around the globe.

TrialMax Cloud® – FTI Consulting's proprietary online portal bridges the gap between discovery, hearing preparation and evidence presentation.

TrialMax® – FTI Consulting's proprietary evidence presentation software which seamlessly integrates all evidence materials e.g., documents, photographs, animations, video, a single trial preparation and presentation tool.

High-end video streaming and recording resources; broadcast standard production capabilities.

Our professional design team are experts at creating persuasive presentations that contribute to favorable outcomes.

Remote and Hybrid Hearings

Increasingly, remote or hybrid hearings have become the norm. A remote hearing demands far more than a simple web meeting. FTI Consulting provides a full suite of tools and equipment, along with experienced hosting and support to address all of the relevant challenges; security and privacy, reliability and efficiency, ease of use by all key participants, integrated interpretation and, when needed, preservation of the record.

Persuasive Graphics

When the stakes are high, you need every advantage you can get. Our graphics professionals turn facts and ideas into presentations that drive decisions. We bring valuable ideas to the table that can add clarity and carry secondary messages to support your arguments, magnifying their persuasive power. Many companies can produce graphics, but very few have the strategic insight to consider the facts of a case and help you craft a more powerful argument.

Our creative team has years of experience using illustrations, infographics, animations, and interactives to clarify and reinforce arguments, making them more persuasive and more memorable. We tailor each presentation to the situation in which it will be viewed: in-person live or remote, on paper or PDF, or streamed to a broad audience.

Jury Consulting

Our jury consultants offer a combination of research and consulting services to support your desired resolution. We design the right research for your situation and budget, then use that information to make your presentations more persuasive. We offer both onsite and remote research, from focus groups, mock trial, arbitration, and bench trial research to witness preparation, jury selection, and more. Whatever the need, our professionals can provide insight into how people hear the themes and facts of your dispute, and how they use that information to reach a decision.

