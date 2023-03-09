United States:
What A Receiver Does With Jack Tanner (Video)
09 March 2023
Fairfield and Woods
In this video corporate attorney, John Leonard, and litigation
attorney, Jack Tanner, discuss what a receiver does once appointed
by the court, and how they work to stabilize business
operations.
Watch this video and the others in the series to learn more
about receivership and how it differs from bankruptcy.
To learn more, please check out this article by Jack
Tanner.
The ABCDs of Equitable Receivership, June
2019
VIDEO
