In this video corporate attorney, John Leonard, and litigation attorney, Jack Tanner, discuss what a receiver does once appointed by the court, and how they work to stabilize business operations.

Watch this video and the others in the series to learn more about receivership and how it differs from bankruptcy.

To learn more, please check out this article by Jack Tanner.

The ABCDs of Equitable Receivership, June 2019

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.