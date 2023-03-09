ARTICLE

United States: Settlement Of A Lawsuit And When To Mediate With Paul Janda (Video)

In this video corporate attorney, John Leonard, and litigation attorney, Paul Janda, discuss the the typical process for settlement of a lawsuit, and why mediation is a common alternative.

This video is part of a 4 video series that will inform you on the basics of litigation, the process of trial and settlement, and when to turn to alternative dispute resolutions, like mediation.

