United States:
Settlement Of A Lawsuit And When To Mediate With Paul Janda (Video)
09 March 2023
Fairfield and Woods
In this video corporate attorney, John Leonard, and litigation
attorney, Paul Janda, discuss the the typical process for
settlement of a lawsuit, and why mediation is a common
alternative.
This video is part of a 4 video series that will inform you on
the basics of litigation, the process of trial and settlement, and
when to turn to alternative dispute resolutions, like
mediation.
