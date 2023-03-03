Days before February 14, the date when we publish our pro bono report each year, a high-profile pro bono client was given what he called a "second chance to begin a new life." Majid Khan had been a detainee at Guantánamo Bay for more than 16 years and on February 2, he was resettled in Belize. "Thank you for believing in me," he said the day of his release. Majid's case represents just one matter over the past year where Jenner & Block took on an incredibly challenging case and demonstrated a commitment to standing up for our clients. In this year's The Heart of the Matter, you can also read about our efforts to challenge a restrictive abortion law in Florida, finalize adoptions for foster children, and bring Afghan refugees to safety. Through videos, stories, and images, The Heart of the Matter documents our belief in our clients and our commitment to cases big and small, win or lose.

