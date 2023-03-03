United States:
Keith And Lankford Obtain Favorable Settlement On Eve Of Trial
03 March 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jillian Keith (Partner-Dallas, TX) and Mark Lankford
(Associate-Dallas, TX) reached a favorable settlement in a
dangerous case. Jillian was hired to take over as lead trial
counsel from another firm at the 11th hour to try a case where the
last demand was $25 million. Liability had already been admitted,
so the focus of the case was on damages. Jillian and Mark did a
remarkable job getting the case turned around and ready for trial,
prompting the plaintiff's attorney to substantially drop the
demand and the case settled late in the day on the Friday before
trial on Monday.
View more News Briefs
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Thoughts For In-House Counsel: Attorney-Client Privilege
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed a case asking the Court to adopt an approach that would broaden the scope of the attorney-client privilege when communications contain both legal and nonlegal advice.
2022 eDiscovery Case Law Year In Review
Winston & Strawn LLP
The past year has continued a multi-year trend— hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic—toward the dramatic expansion of collaboration and short message formats in discovery.