Jillian Keith (Partner-Dallas, TX) and Mark Lankford (Associate-Dallas, TX) reached a favorable settlement in a dangerous case. Jillian was hired to take over as lead trial counsel from another firm at the 11th hour to try a case where the last demand was $25 million. Liability had already been admitted, so the focus of the case was on damages. Jillian and Mark did a remarkable job getting the case turned around and ready for trial, prompting the plaintiff's attorney to substantially drop the demand and the case settled late in the day on the Friday before trial on Monday.