In this episode, hosts Michael Shaheen and Jason Crawford discuss the Department of Justice's recently announced False Claims Act (FCA) recovery statistics for fiscal year 2022. The podcast breaks down last year's FCA activity—which included a record number of new matters—and considers what the trends could portend for fraud enforcement in the year to come. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

