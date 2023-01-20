United States:
Practical Information For Litigants: Eastern District Of Virginia (Alexandria Division) (Video)
20 January 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
The Eastern District of Virginia has earned a reputation as one
of the fastest-moving District Courts within the federal judiciary,
thanks to its dynamic bench and strict limits on discovery
procedures. If you or your company finds yourself being sued there
or needing to file suit, it is essential to understand the unique
practices of this court.
Lloyd Smith, Head of Buchanan Ingersoll's
IP Litigation Practice and graduate of the University of Virginia
Law School, shares practical information necessary to help
litigants navigate the "Rocket Docket" in the Eastern
District of Virginia with an emphasis on the Alexandria
Division.
