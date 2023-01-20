The Eastern District of Virginia has earned a reputation as one of the fastest-moving District Courts within the federal judiciary, thanks to its dynamic bench and strict limits on discovery procedures. If you or your company finds yourself being sued there or needing to file suit, it is essential to understand the unique practices of this court.

Lloyd Smith, Head of Buchanan Ingersoll's IP Litigation Practice and graduate of the University of Virginia Law School, shares practical information necessary to help litigants navigate the "Rocket Docket" in the Eastern District of Virginia with an emphasis on the Alexandria Division.

