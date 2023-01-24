Taft partner Sohan Dasgupta, Ph.D., authored the article "How Businesses Will React if the Supreme Court Overrules Chevron," which was published on Jan. 18 in Bloomberg. The article analyzes the consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning or narrowing Chevron, which calls for deference to federal agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous federal statutes. To read the article, please click here.

Dasgupta is a strategic and experienced problem-solver representing clients before the U.S. Supreme Court, federal and state appellate and trial courts, government agencies, state legislatures, and Congress. His practice includes trial and appellate litigation, public law, investigations (including congressional, regulatory, and internal), regulatory and compliance matters, and international disputes (including international trade and international arbitration). He previously served as Deputy General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Special Counsel of the U.S. Department of Education.

Originally published by Bloomberg

