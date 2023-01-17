In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with Sabrina Mizrachi, VP—Litigation and Global Product Regulatory at The Estée Lauder Companies. In addition to sharing her experiences as an accomplished trial lawyer, Sabrina offers her view on the most important part of trial (jury selection) and how to decide whether to take a case to trial.

Listen to On Trial episode 3 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.