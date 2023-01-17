United States:
The In-House Perspective: Sabrina Mizrachi On Trial (Podcast)
17 January 2023
Foley & Lardner
In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits
down with Sabrina Mizrachi, VP—Litigation and Global Product
Regulatory at The Estée Lauder Companies. In addition to
sharing her experiences as an accomplished trial lawyer, Sabrina
offers her view on the most important part of trial (jury
selection) and how to decide whether to take a case to trial.
