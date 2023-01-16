United States:
Hughes Appointed President Of San Diego Chapter Of ABOTA
16 January 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Peter M. Hughes (Partner-San Diego | San Francisco, CA) was
sworn in as President & National Board Representative of the
San Diego Chapter of the American Board Of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
ABOTA is the preeminent invitation-only national association of
jury trial attorneys. Prospective members must have at least five
years of active experience as trial lawyers, have tried at least 10
civil jury trials to conclusion and possess additional litigation
experience, and exhibit the virtues of civility, integrity and
professionalism.
