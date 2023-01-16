ARTICLE

Peter M. Hughes (Partner-San Diego | San Francisco, CA) was sworn in as President & National Board Representative of the San Diego Chapter of the American Board Of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). ABOTA is the preeminent invitation-only national association of jury trial attorneys. Prospective members must have at least five years of active experience as trial lawyers, have tried at least 10 civil jury trials to conclusion and possess additional litigation experience, and exhibit the virtues of civility, integrity and professionalism.

