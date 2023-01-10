It seems that the federal administrative agencies are besieged by constitutional attacks on all sides. That the administrative-state cases — plural — changing America will arise sooner or later has been in little doubt. But the fact that the issues would arise in a single case was not on anyone's radar. However, this is precisely what has happened.

A serious, concentrated attack on agencies was ossified by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit when, on May 18, 2022, it decided Jarkesy v. Sec. & Exch. Comm'n. In a remarkable opinion, a 2-1 panel of the Fifth Circuit held that the Securities and Exchange Commission or actions related to it violated the Constitution in the following ways:

By trying private entities through "in-house" agency proceedings for alleged violations of federal law, in spite of the Seventh Amendment's Jury Trial Clause; By devising laws in pursuance of a congressional delegation that lacked an intelligible principle, in violation of the Constitution's separation of powers and the Legislative Vesting Clause; and By having Administrative Law Judges who could not be removed by the president, despite the Take Care Clause of Article II, try the petitioners for securities law violations.

