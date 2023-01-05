ARTICLE

In this latest installment of Money Matters, Jay Ross provides an update on a recent case from the California Court of Appeal that struck a blow at lenders' ability to recover default interest following a loan payment default. If you are in the business of making commercial loans, you'll want to watch this video to learn how it may impact your business and bottom line.

