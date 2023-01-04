New York, N.Y. (January 3, 2023) - Following up on our recent updates regarding the pending New York legislation known as the Grieving Families Act, it has been reported that an amended version of the bill was delivered to Governor Hochul last week.

It is currently unknown what amendments were made to the legislation for the governor's review. Additionally, the New York State legislative website is not currently reporting the bill as "delivered" to the governor. However, we anticipate she will likely make a decision on the bill soon.

Governor Hochul has the option to sign an amended version, send it back to the legislature for more changes, or veto it altogether. If she takes no action on the bill by January 30th, it will be considered a pocket veto.

As previously reported, Lewis Brisbois' New York attorneys will conduct a webinar regarding the final language of the bill within 72 hours after it becomes law.

