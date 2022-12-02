Practice specializes in economic impact of mass torts in product liability, toxic and natural disasters torts, and related multi-district litigation

NEW YORK , Nov. 30, 2022 -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has launched a new Mass Torts offering, within its Disputes and Investigations practice, dedicated to helping litigants, companies, special masters, and parties in bankruptcy cases forecast and assess the economic impact of mass torts. Timothy Raab, based in Washington-DC, has been appointed Managing Director to head the new Mass Torts practice in North America for helping clients resolve cases ranging from product liability to toxic pollution and natural disasters.

Mr. Raab brings more than 20 years of experience, to his role at A&M, through his involvement with many of the most high-profile mass tort matters, including asbestos, breast implant litigation, sexual misconduct claims and wildfire litigation. He focuses on designing, managing and overseeing mass tort settlement trusts. His work with estimation methods has resulted in the distribution of billions of dollars in indemnity payments to claimants and beneficiaries.

A&M's new Mass Torts line of service will work with Special Masters and Trustees in designing and implementing resolution programs to equitably compensate individuals and companies impacted by natural disasters and other mass disaster torts. Additionally, Mass Torts will advise private equity firms and hedge funds on valuing potential mass tort liabilities in the context of merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions across the deal lifecycle.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Raab led Ankura Consulting Group's Mass Torts practice. Before that, he served as Senior Managing Director at ARPC, a boutique economic consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.

Jerry Dent, North American Practice Leader of A&M's Disputes and Investigations practice, said, "A&M's Mass Torts practice broadens the firm's capabilities and services, while building upon our work in some of the earliest asbestos, tobacco and breast implant litigation mass torts. Timothy's joining marks the next phase of our strategic plan for expanding capabilities to best meet the market's needs. His expertise in estimation methodologies augments our ability to assess new and emerging mass torts on behalf of clients and help them maximize value."

Phil Beckett a Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M's Forensic Technology Services group, said, "Timothy's hire follows on the recent appointment of Jonathan Marshall, leader of our North America Forensic Technology Services offering, and highlights our commitment to expanding capabilities in service of solving clients' complex problems. Timothy's approach aligns with A&M's operational heritage and results-driven mindset."

Mr. Raab earned a bachelor's degree from Loyola College, an MBA (concentration in finance) from Marymount University, and a master's degree in taxation from American University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.

