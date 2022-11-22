Carrie Cohen spoke to the New York Law Journal about the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming the conviction of former Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Sylvia Ash, who was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation.

"We are disappointed in the Circuit's decision and agree with the arguments made by appellate counsel regarding the errors made by the District Court at trial," said Carrie, who represents Ash along with Nathan Reilly.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved