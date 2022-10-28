United States:
Pro Bono Week Podcast – Pet Rescue
28 October 2022
Littler Mendelson
Mike Dissinger and Jenny Schwendemann tell the story of how
Mike's love of dogs led him to start working with a pet
rescue organization in Las Vegas (as well as taking home a new pup
in the process).
Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of
areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm
values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of
our lawyers and staff.
