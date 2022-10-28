Mike Dissinger and Jenny Schwendemann tell the story of how Mike's love of dogs led him to start working with a pet rescue organization in Las Vegas (as well as taking home a new pup in the process).

Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers and staff.

