Do In-House Attorneys Talk 'Two' Much? – SCOTUS Will Decide
28 October 2022
When in-house counsel gives legal advice mixed with business
advice, their two roles open themselves up to potentially
discoverable communications. Although, at least in the United
States, in-house attorney-client communications are privileged, the
communications must be "legal" in nature. Unfortunately
for counsel, courts do not agree on what constitutes a legal
communication – particularly when the communications have a
mixed purpose. Under the current state of confusion, the
uncertainty many in-house lawyers have about whether they are
speaking or writing too much is understandable. At long
last, the Supreme Court seems poised to add some clarity to the
situation.
