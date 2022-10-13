October 11, 2022 - Please click here to download the PDF version of the Litigation Wrap: Third Quarter 2022.

Two Major Victories in Dutch Court

The Court of Appeals of The Hague dismissed the Russian Federation's applications to set aside arbitration awards obtained by John Townsend, Jim Boykin and Vitaly Morozov in favor of our clients in two Netherlands-seated arbitrations arising from Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea.

Read more about HHR's victories at The Hague.

Phillips Auctioneers Wins Celebrity Memorabilia Case

Rita Haeusler won a motion for summary judgment in California state court for Phillips Auctioneers regarding a Rolex Submariner wristwatch, which had been gifted by movie star Steve McQueen to his stuntman, Loren Janes.

Read about HHR's past work for Phillips Auctioneers.

Large Chinese SOE Successfully Released from World Bank Sanction

Christine Kang secured release for our client, a large Chinese state-owned company, from sanction by the World Bank Group's Integrity Compliance Officer.

Read more about HHR's work for an SOE client.

Imperial Pacific International Wins Battle with Casino Commission

Kevin Abikoff and Jim Boykin scored a victory for Imperial Pacific International against the Casino Commission of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in a long-running dispute over whether the global COVID-19 pandemic triggered the force majeure provisions of an exclusive license agreement.

Read more about HHR's work for Imperial Pacific International.

U.S. Asylum for Pakistani Immigrant

Under Amina Hassan's supervision, a Hughes Hubbard pro bono team obtained asylum in the U.S. for a family of clients who fled Pakistan to escape death and kidnapping threats from members of the Taliban.

Read more about HHR's asylum case.

Win for FaZe Clan in SDNY Case

Jim Boykin and Kevin Abikoff helped FaZe Clan, a top-ranked esports and entertainment organization, win a victory in the Southern District of New York against Adult Use Holdings and Zola Ventures, venture firms that were early Series A and Series B investors in the gaming company.

Read more about HHR's work for FaZe Clan.

Rare Remand for Pro Bono Client

Carl Mills, Vilia Hayes and Dustin Smith recently obtained a rare Second Circuit remand to the Board of Immigration Appeals on behalf of a pro bono client who faces a serious risk of death if he is required to return to El Salvador.

Read more about HHR's appeal.

New Lateral International Arbitration Partner

Sébastien Bonnard joined the firm's Paris office as a partner in the International Arbitration practice. He brought with him counsel Sabrina Touchard and associate Eleni Jacovides.

Read more about Sébastien Bonnard.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.