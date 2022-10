In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss Temporary Restraining Orders (TRO), a staple of trade secret and restrictive covenant litigation. In this episode, learn what you need to know when you are seeking or defending against a TRO in a trade secret or noncompete case.

CLICK HERE to play the podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.