United States: The Onion Asks The US Supreme Court To Defend The Right To Parody

The Onion recently filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court, urging the Court to consider the outcome in the case of an Ohio man who faced criminal charges in relation to a Facebook page parodying his local police department.

Written in The Onion's inimitable style, this hilarious-yet-persuasive brief sets out arguments why parody as an art form should be protected, without a requirement to preface it with a disclaimer. Well worth a read on a Friday afternoon!

