Welcome to the 2022 Fall/Winter issue of ke kumu. As you read through this issue of our client newsletter, we hope to teach you about some of the laws unique to Hawai'i, and to become a source of relevant information that can help you.
This issue's headlines include:
- Hulihia (Pohai Nu'uhiwa Campbell)
- A Brief Guide to Ground Lease Terminations: Considerations for Lessors and Lessees When a Leasehold Expires (Imran Naeemullah)
- Hawai'i's New Uniform Trust Code: Part II (Summer G. Shelverton and Janine M. Yim)
- Third-Party Subpoenas: Who's going to pay for that? (Trisha H.S.T. Akagi)
- Hawai'i Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decision Regarding Enforceability of Non-Compete and Non-Solicitation Clauses (Paul M. Saito and Michael R. Soon Fah)
- An (Informal) Opinion on Legal Opinions (Geoffrey T. Mukae and Nathan C. Yang)
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.