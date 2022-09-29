Pryor Cashman Partner Sidhardha "Sid" Kamaraju, a member of the White Collar Defense + Investigations, Financial Institutions, and Litigation Groups, was on The Bracewell Sidebar podcast to discuss "litigating [with] classified information and some of the nuances of the classification process."

Sid joined co-hosts Matthew Nielsen and Seth DuCharme for "Part 1-Classified Information in Federal Criminal Litigation and the Need to Know with Sid Kamaraju" to talk about the different categories of classified information, what litigators need to know in situations that involve classified information, how to work within the parameters of the Classified Information Procedures Act, and more.

Listen to the episode using the link below.

