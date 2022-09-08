ARTICLE

United States: Where Did The Third District Civil Cases Reviewed By The Supreme Court Originate (Part 4, 2020-2022)?

This time, we're reviewing the county-level data on the Third District civil cases reviewed by the Supreme Court between 2020 and 2022 (so far).

The Court decided no Third District civil cases in 2020. In 2021, there were three cases from Will County and one each originating in Grundy, Putnam and Kankakee counties. So far in 2022, the Court has decided one case from Will County, one from Grundy and one from Peoria County.

