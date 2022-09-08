ARTICLE

United States: Where Did The Fourth District Civil Cases Reviewed By The Supreme Court Originate (Part 4 – 2020-2022)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This time, we're reviewing the civil cases from the Fourth District reviewed by the Supreme Court in the first third of this decade, from 2020 to 2022-to-date.

Spoiler alert: there weren't many. The Court reviewed one civil case from Adams County in 2020. In 2021, the Court decided one case from McLean and one from Sangamon. So far in 2022, the Court has decided one case from McLean County.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.