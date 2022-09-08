ARTICLE

United States: Where Did The Fifth District Civil Cases Reviewed By The Supreme Court Originate (Part 4, 2020-2022)

This time, we're wrapping up this multi-part post, reviewing the trial court data for the civil cases from the Fifth District between 2020 and 2022.

The Court has decided eleven cases since the beginning of 2020. In 2020, there were two cases from Madison County and one each from Williamson, Effingham, Randolph and Franklin. In 2021, there were two cases from St. Clair County and one each from Hamilton and Madison. So far in 2022, the Court has only decided one case from St. Clair County.

