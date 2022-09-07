Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that John J. Giardino has joined the firm as a Partner in the Litigation Group.

John has extensive experience representing clients in a wide range of complex and high-stakes cases, including the $1.2 billion collapse of the New York State Workers' Compensation Self Insurance Program; the developers of the landmark redevelopment of The Apthorp on New York City's Upper West Side after the project's lender, Anglo-Irish Bank, was taken over by the Irish government; and hundreds of companies across New York in class action litigation with third-party administrators of group self-insurance trusts, among others.

In addition to his work as a litigator, John's transactional matters include advising on a $1.4 billion bond program for modernization of an urban school district, and several deals allowing health care institutions to improve building systems and medical technology and instrumentation.

John's high regard within the legal community led to his selection as one of the few legal professionals chosen to serve on the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) COVID-19 Task Force, created to address pandemic-related issues impacting the legal profession, the judicial system, and the public.

"John's work and reputation speak for themselves, making him the right addition to our growing Litigation Group," said Ronald H. Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. "I know our clients will benefit from John's experience as a litigator, and I'm personally looking forward to working alongside him."

"I am excited to join Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group," said John. "I was drawn in by the diversity of experience and know-how in the practice, and I'm keen to add my background and skills to the strong offering we have for the firm's clients."

John received his J.D. from the State University of Buffalo Law School and an A.B. from Kenyon College.

