On June 24, 2022, the United State Supreme Court upheld the state of Mississippi's restrictions on abortion in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the federal constitutional right to abortion. The Dobbs decision, and the subsequent state legislation enacted in its aftermath, will have extensive social, legal, and regulatory implications for employers as they attempt to remain compliant with new—and sometimes competing or contradictory—state laws and regulations.

Watch Ice Miller attorneys Christopher Sears, Tami Earnhart, and Tara Schulstad Sciscoe in this webinar outlining the key considerations that employers need to be aware of when navigating these issues in the workplace, and an overview of the current environment for abortion related state legislation.

