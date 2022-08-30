In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with Foley senior partner Mike Tuteur, former chair of Foley's national Litigation Department, with 40 years' experience as a trial lawyer, including as a federal prosecutor in Boston. In addition to offering his thoughts on closing argument and objections, Mike explains his view on the most important skill of a trial lawyer (being resilient), and shares some of his own memorable trial moments.

