United States:
The Closing – A Close Second: Mike Tuteur On Trial (Podcast)
30 August 2022
Foley & Lardner
In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits
down with Foley senior partner Mike Tuteur, former chair of
Foley's national Litigation Department, with 40 years'
experience as a trial lawyer, including as a federal prosecutor in
Boston. In addition to offering his thoughts on closing argument
and objections, Mike explains his view on the most important skill
of a trial lawyer (being resilient), and shares some of his own
memorable trial moments.
Listen to On Trial episode 3 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
