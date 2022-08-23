United States:
Podcast: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC
23 August 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to a special podcast from Finnegan, where Jeffrey C. Totten and Timothy P. McAnulty break down
the Supreme Court's recent decision declining to review the
American Axle case, and what it means for the
manufacturing industry.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
