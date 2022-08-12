Jenner & Block client Rodney Lambirth, a federal prisoner suffering from Stage IV prostate cancer with a prognosis of less than a year to live, recently won compassionate release on thanks to pro bono representation by Jenner & Block lawyers.

Mr. Lambirth previously filed two compassionate release motions, which were denied because the court found that he failed to state an extraordinary and compelling circumstance for release and that he posed a public safety risk. The Jenner & Block team argued that the metastasis of his cancer and terminal diagnosis fit squarely within the Sentencing Commission's guidelines on what constitutes an extraordinary and compelling reason for release. Judge David Counts in the Western District of Texas agreed with the team's position and ordered Mr. Lambirth's sentence reduced to time served.

Pro Bono Counsel Nura Maznavi and Pro Bono & Work Equity Lawyer Angelina Smith led the team with supervision from Partner Andrew W. Vail and assistance from Associates Timothy W. Yuhasz, and Deanna E. Krokos.

