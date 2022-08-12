The 2022 Liquor Liability Laws, 50-State Survey, addresses the various issues present in this class of business through a review of Dram Shop statutes, where they exist, and common law developments in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The specific legal areas covered include:

Statute of limitations

Affirmative defenses

Damages

Burden of proof

Specific peculiarities that may exist, by state (selected cases).

