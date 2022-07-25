A Cooley pro bono team led by Kathleen Hartnett including Marc Suskin, Patrick Hayden, Julie Veroff, Darina Shtrakhman, Angeline Chen, Alex Robledo and Michael Bannon earned a spot on The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a victory for the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in a lawsuit against the state's 150-year-old criminal abortion ban. The firm is handling the case in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project, ACLU West Virginia and Mountain State Justice.

Read more on the victory

Read the article (subscription required)

