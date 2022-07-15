United States:
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe And MobiLoans Prevail In Lending Case
15 July 2022
Jenner & Block
On July 7, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and their
company MobiLoans secured a case-dispositive victory in the US
District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Dash v.
MobiLoans, LLC. Senior Associate Leonard R. Powell, in his first argument
before a federal district court, successfully opposed a motion to
compel discovery filed by the plaintiff. Following the ruling from
the bench in MobiLoans' favor, the plaintiff voluntarily
dismissed the entire case, citing the discovery decision as the
reason for the dismissal.
In addition to Mr. Powell, the Jenner & Block team
representing the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and MobiLoans included Partner
Charles W. Galbraith and Law Clerk Maria E.
LaBella.
