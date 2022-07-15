On July 7, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and their company MobiLoans secured a case-dispositive victory in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Dash v. MobiLoans, LLC. Senior Associate Leonard R. Powell, in his first argument before a federal district court, successfully opposed a motion to compel discovery filed by the plaintiff. Following the ruling from the bench in MobiLoans' favor, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the entire case, citing the discovery decision as the reason for the dismissal.

In addition to Mr. Powell, the Jenner & Block team representing the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and MobiLoans included Partner Charles W. Galbraith and Law Clerk Maria E. LaBella.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.