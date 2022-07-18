self

In this special episode, Akin Gump Supreme Court and appellate practice head Pratik Shah and senior counsel Aileen McGrath discuss the momentous 2021 Supreme Court Term and look at notable upcoming cases in the October 2022 Term.

Among the topics covered:

Stare decisis and Dobbs.

The impact of originalism.

Shifting views of precedent.

Kennedy, Carson and the Establishment and Free Exercise Clauses.

The significance of the "major questions" doctrine.

Chief Justice Roberts' role on the Court.

Justice Breyer's legacy.

