Where Do The Civil Cases From The Second District Reviewed By The Supreme Court Originate (Part II:2000-2009)
14 July 2022
This week we're reviewing the county-of-origin data for the
civil docket for the years 2000 through 2009.
First, we compare the populations of the Second District
counties which produced cases during the decade.
Du Page County had 30.58% of the population according to the
2010 census. Lake County had 23.46%. Kane County accounted for
17.19% and McHenry was 10.3%. Winnebago had 9.85% of the
District's population and the remaining counties were all at
three and change (Kendall) and below.
Not surprisingly, Du Page and Lake accounted for most of the
cases too. Du Page was the only county that produced cases in every
year of the decade. In all, Du Page accounted for 29 cases and Lake
County 19 cases. McHenry County had seven cases, Winnebago and Kane
six each, Ogle and Kendall two each and Lee and Kane counties one
apiece.
Next up – the Third District data.
Image courtesy of Flickr by Joseph Gage (no changes).
