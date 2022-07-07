United States:
Jack Be Nimble: Lisa Noller On Trial (Podcast)
07 July 2022
Foley & Lardner
In the second episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro
sits down with the chair of Foley's Government Enforcement
Defense and Investigations Practice, Lisa Noller, a former federal
prosecutor with over 25 years' experience as a trial lawyer.
Lisa offers her view on the most important part of a trial (the
opening statement), explains the most important skill of a trial
lawyer (being nimble), and shares some of her own memorable trial
moments.
Listen to On Trial episode 2 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
