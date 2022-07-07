In the second episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with the chair of Foley's Government Enforcement Defense and Investigations Practice, Lisa Noller, a former federal prosecutor with over 25 years' experience as a trial lawyer. Lisa offers her view on the most important part of a trial (the opening statement), explains the most important skill of a trial lawyer (being nimble), and shares some of her own memorable trial moments.

Listen to On Trial episode 2 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

