This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chelsea Hilliard, a senior counsel in Foley's Dallas office with a focus on litigation. In this conversation, Chelsea reflects on growing-up in Palos Verdes, CA, earning her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University as well as her J.D. from Southern's Dedman School of Law. Chelsea reflects on her path, one that included competitive equestrian in college and navigating a difficult job market during law school. She discusses being a litigator and business advisor, provides wisdom regarding how to navigate difficult situations, and provides great advice to summer associates. Finally, Chelsea provides wonderful insight on the importance of being a sponge and asking questions. Listen to the full discussion below.

Chelsea's Profile:

Title : Senior Counsel

: Senior Counsel Foley Office : Dallas

: Dallas Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Palos Verdes, CA

Palos Verdes, CA College: Southern Methodist University

Southern Methodist University Law School: Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

