ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Litigation partner Michael J. Dell authored an op-ed for The Hill titled "Supreme Court's Gun Proliferation Ruling Masquerading as Constitutional Interpretation" on June 29, 2022.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States

California Employers Can Take Advantage Of Huge Unexpected Win Dinsmore & Shohl Wednesday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in Viking River is expected to chill California's cottage industry of representative wage-and-hour cases, which have long driven huge...

A First Sighting Of Zuckerberg Decision In California Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP Last year, the Delaware Supreme Court adopted a tripartite test for assessing demand futility allegations in derivative actions. United Food & Commercial Workers Union v. Zuckerberg...

Bodily Injury Exclusion In Real Estate Agents E&O Policy Bars Coverage For Car Accident Claim Wiley Rein The parties ultimately settled the bodily injury lawsuit, and, as part of the agreement, the agency assigned its rights under the insurance policy to the injured pedestrian.

Judicial Review Of An Arbitrator's Privilege Rulings Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello When parties agree to arbitrate their disputes, they consent to have an arbitrator, rather than a court, resolve disputes about whether particular documents are discoverable, including whether the documents are privileged.

Viking River Is Victorious In Compelling Individual PAGA Claim To Arbitration Morrison & Foerster LLP The United States Supreme Court's decision in Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana, 596 U.S. ___ (2022), is welcome news for California employers.