On June 30, the US Supreme Court granted writ of certiorari in Moore v. Harper, a case arising from the North Carolina General Assembly's efforts to gerrymander new congressional maps. Jenner & Block represents the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters in its fight for free maps and fair elections, in opposition to the General Assembly's efforts.

"This case is about more than gerrymandering in North Carolina," said Zachary C. Schauf, who argued the case in the North Carolina Supreme Court. "It concerns a core principle from the earliest days of our Republic – that state laws governing federal elections are subject to the constraints that the people wrote into their state constitutions. We look forward to defending that fundamental tenet of democracy in the Supreme Court."

The Jenner & Block team secured a victory in the case in February 2022 when the North Carolina Supreme Court declared that the General Assembly's gerrymandered Congressional and state legislative maps were unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt and barred them from being used in future elections. Republican state legislators petitioned the US Supreme Court to review the case.

Jenner & Block has been working on redistricting cases in North Carolina and other states through its redistricting project, spearheaded by Partners Jessica Ring Amunson and Sam Hirsch.

Other key members of the team include Partners Kali Bracey, David Bradford, Benjamin J. Bradford, Alex S. Trepp, and David M. Greenwald and Associates Karthik P. Reddy, Urja R. Mittal, and Mary E. Marshall. Senior paralegal Cheryl Olson and paralegals Thomas Scholtus Adam Weidman assisted. Many others in the firm provided important assistance, including Partners Robert R. Stauffer, David Jimenez-Ekman, and David P. Sanders; Associates Brandon J. Polcik, Huiyi Chen, Allison M. Tjemsland, and Sophia L. Cai; Department Counsel Adam M. Caldwell; senior paralegals Daniel Garcia and Theresa Busch; and paralegals Grace Liberman, Sam Rosen, and Kendall Allen.

