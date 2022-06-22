Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas) and Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas) co-authored "The Defense Counsel's Playbook," the second of a two-part series, for the June 2022 edition of DRI's For the Defense. In part one, the authors explained The Plaintiff Counsel's Playbook, which showed that plaintiffs' attorneys generally have more time to develop strategy, so The Defense Counsel's Playbook centers on tactics to counter their early advantage and turn the tables on them. Specifically, Stratton and Karen discuss the importance of a nontraditional approach and provide examples such as preservation of all correspondences right away, scanning social media for critical information and having appellate counsel attend trial to mitigate risks. They stress: "One of the key elements of the playbook ... is to respond to change and be ready for anything." Read the article here.

