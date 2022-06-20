ARTICLE

Marty Schenker and Tim Cook earned a spot on The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list, alongside co-counsel from the ACLU of Northern California, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Francisco Office of the Public Defender, Lakin & Wille, and the ACLU of Southern California. Schenker and Cook led a Cooley team in securing a complete victory in a class action lawsuit against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private prison operator GEO Group for failing to take steps to address COVID-19 at two California immigrant detention centers.

