In the first episode of On Trial, a podcast dedicated to the art of trial, host Christopher DeGennaro, a commercial litigator at Foley & Lardner LLP in New York sits down with Foley senior partner Peter Wang, a legendary New York trial lawyer with nearly 50 years of experience. In addition to offering his thoughts on an effective opening statement, the most important part of a trial in his view, Peter shares some of his trial rituals and most memorable trial moments.

