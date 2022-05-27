Jessica Grant's opening statements in the defense of client Premier Nutrition's product Joint Juice were featured in the Daily Journal's coverage of the Mary Beth Montera v. Premier Nutrition Corp. trial in the U.S. District Court of California for the Northern District.

In her opening statements, Jessica told the jury, "The story you heard [from the plaintiffs' attorney] is just that, a story" and the plaintiffs' attorney was just "making it up."

Jessica claimed studies around the world show glucosamine and chondroitin provide positive effects, and she showed the jury study after study which corroborated Premier's position, taking time to point out the names and reputations of the journals they appeared in, including one study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals as well as the oldest continuously published one.

